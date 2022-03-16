ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

So Sad: Autopsy Reveals Young Dolph Suffered 22 Gunshot Wounds

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSxME_0egxUryT00

The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center released the autopsy report for Young Dolph and revealed he was shot 22 times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQf7S_0egxUryT00

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

In the months after the murder of Young Dolph, authorities have been investigating the murder and made a decent amount of progress. They have since named and arrested three suspects in the murder that took place outside of Memphis’ Makeda’s Cookies.

Justin Johnson , aka Straight Drop, and Cornelius Smith have been charged in connection to the murder. Two other men, Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor, have been named as persons of interest. A warrant is still out for Sundale Barnett for his involvement in the murder, which police have kept confidential for the time being.

This week the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center finally released the autopsy report for Young Dolph and Fox13Memphis says it confirms that the rapper was shot 22 times.

The locations Young Dolph was shot include forehead, temple, face, right back, center back, left back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist and right shoulder, the report said.

Dolph is survived by his life partner, Mia Jaye , and two young children, Aria and Adolph Thornton III a.k.a. Tre.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by THE MOM•E•O (@iammiajaye)

You can read the full autopsy report below but warning it’s not for the faint of heart.

Young Dolph Autopsy by FOX13 Memphis

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Man Who Helped Restore Young Dolph’s Memorial Murdered In Memphis

Click here to read the full article. Jeremiah Taylor, a Memphis resident who helped restore and manage the upkeep of rap star Young Dolph’s memorial site after it was vandalized, was murdered last week. According to Fox 13, Taylor was found dead on Getwell Road in Memphis after being shot and killed. His death is now being investigated by the Memphis Police Department and no suspects have yet to be arrested. “Jeremiah was a great person,” said Memphis resident Frank Gottie, a longtime friend of Taylor. “He was so creative. He was so on point. He was helpful, he would help...
MEMPHIS, TN
BET

Memphis Rapper Snootie Wild Gunned Down At 36

Not even four months after the death of Young Dolph, Memphis and the hip-hop community mourns the loss of another artist, who fell to gun violence. Rapper Snootie Wild, 36, was confirmed dead on Saturday (Feb. 26) after sustaining a gunshot wound to the neck on Friday (Feb. 25). The tragedy was confirmed on his Instagram page, with the caption reading, “Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever!”
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Dolph
Person
Jason Mendez
WREG

‘I’m bleeding dad:’ 4 year old shot from road rage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A four-year-old is currently fighting for her life after being shot Friday night in East Memphis. Family members said the shooting was a result of road rage. The parents of four-year-old Itali Oakley said they were heading to dinner Friday night when they accidentally cut off another vehicle while turning out of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Houseguest accused of killing husband and wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder after officers say he killed a husband and wife in Berclair last year. The shooting happened on Sept. 19 on the 3800 block of Macon Road. According to a release from District Attorney Amy Weirich, Michael Barkley, 34, was living with […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#So Sad#Murder#West Tennessee#Regional Forensic Center#Instagram
WREG

Toddler beaten to death, mom’s boyfriend found guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted following the death of a 2-year-old, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday. A 29-year-old Whitehaven man, Marterrius Hite, has been convicted on charges of murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse, murder in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect, plus additional felony counts […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Best friend turned Henry Co. murder suspect

NEWVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN spoke with the best friend of murder victim Brittany Corbitt on Friday, and now, that young woman who claimed to be so upset about her friend’s death is charged with her murder. 19-year-old Brittany Corbitt was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday night on Ozark Road in front […]
NEWVILLE, AL
KGET

Photos disrespecting gang led to deadly shooting: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It began with photos taken at 10th and M streets. That area, known as a stronghold of the Bloods, is where Justin Anthony Griffin Jr. posed for photos making gestures meant to be disrespectful to the gang, according to newly-released police reports. They were posted to social media. Griffin, a member […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months on the run, a man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting. Darrell Anderson is charged with facilitation first-degree murder from an incident that happened in Whitehaven on August 13, 2021. Police said they were called out to a barbershop on Holmes and found a man lying in […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WJTV 12

3 charged with killing Honeykomb Brazy’s grandparents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested three people in connection with a deadly shooting and a fire in the Happy Hills neighborhood last February. Police have arrested and charged Darrin Southall, Terrance Watkins and Jamarcus Chambers with two counts of murder and several counts of shooting into an occupied home. This comes exactly a […]
MOBILE, AL
WREG

Man wanted in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Memphis. Travis Cohens, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of Teonka Gunn. The shooting happened at the Saint Court Apartments on North Watkins on March 1. Police say Gunn was found lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy