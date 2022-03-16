ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saks Fifth Avenue owner reportedly eyeing Kohl's bid; activist investor calls for shareholder vote on sale

By Rich Kirchen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAxios and The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Kohl’s Corp. may get...

Fortune

With her back against the wall, Kohl’s CEO is trying to ward off a restless activist investor

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass laid out her plan on Monday to finally shake the company's stagnating sales and share performance. In a webcast presentation to investors, she argued that the company should continue investing in winning categories like activewear and pursue brand partnerships, despite a heightened push from an activist investor to overhaul the embattled retailer's board and find potential buyers.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kohl's could soon have a new owner. The stock is rocketing higher

Could the biggest department store marriage in years be in the works?. Hudson's Bay Co., the Canadian department store and owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, is considering making a bid for Kohl's, Axios reported Wednesday, citing sources. The report drove Kohl's stock up around 15% during mid-day trading Wednesday. A...
Seekingalpha.com

Kohl's updates long-term strategies at investor event

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) provided an update ahead of the company's virtual Investor Day event. Kohl's (KSS) said it is undergoing a significant transformation of its business model and brand to be the retailer of choice for the Active and Casual lifestyle. "We have fundamentally restructured our business to drive...
Sourcing Journal

Spec Talk: Saks/Kohl’s,Ted Baker/Sycamore, Burberry/Future?

Click here to read the full article. Hudson’s Bay may have good reasons to snatch up Kohl’s, while Sycamore said it might throw its hat in the ring for Ted Baker. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalKohl's List of Suitors Growing Longer by the DaySupreme and Burberry Team for Denim and MoreGoldman Has Talked to More Than 20 Companies About Kohl'sBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
pymnts

Kohl’s Promises ‘Reinvention’ as Investors Push Sale

Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass defended the company’s progress at refreshing its brand Monday (March 7) amid investor pressure on the department store to consider a sale. “Make no mistake, this is a transformation,” Gass said at a virtual investor meeting, per CNBC. “It is a complete reinvention of our business model and our brand.”
Seeking Alpha

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals gains on report investors pushing for sale

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) rose 2.8% on a report that a European-based investor group is campaigning for the biotech to begin a strategic review. Aurinia holders, led by Switzerland-based MKT Tactical Fund, have written to the AUPH chairman, asking the board to hire a bank for a sale process, according to a Betaville "rare alert." The investors own just under a 5% stake in AUPH.
CharlotteObserver.com

Kohl’s Stock Surges On Activist Pressure, Hudson’s Bay Takeover Bid Report

Kohl's (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation Report shares moved sharply higher Wednesday as activist investors prodded the board to consider a sale of the department store retailer and reports suggested Canada's Hudson's Bay company could be considering a takeover bid. Engine Capital LP, which asked management to consider the sale...
Metro International

Hudson’s Bay bidding for Kohl’s – source

(Reuters) -Canadian department store chain Hudson’s Bay Co is bidding for American peer Kohl’s Corp, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Shares of the U.S. retailer, which is facing pressure from activist investors to sell itself, rose as much as 17% to $62.98, valuing the company at about $8.76 billion.
Footwear News

Kohl’s Stock Jumps on Report That Hudson’s Bay Could Be Mulling Bid

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s Corp. shares were up 14% early this afternoon following a report that Hudson’s Bay Co. could make a play for the off-price retailer. Axios first reported that HBC, which owns Hudson’s Bay and Saks, could be entering the race for Kohl’s in the next round of bids. The site also said that private equity firm Sycamore, which had previously been cited as a potential contender, could still be in the mix. Without addressing specific would-be acquirers, a Kohl’s spokeswoman told FN that, as previously disclosed, the company’s board is engaging in robust and ongoing...
