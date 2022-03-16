ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson’s Massively Epic Breakfast Included 5 PB&J Sandwiches — And My Younger Self Is Seriously Impressed

By Cheryl Fenton
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen someone says breakfast is the most important meal of the day, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gets it. In a photo set up in front of a 6 a.m. Hawaiian sunrise, The Jungle Cruise and Moana star gave his more than 300 million followers a quick glimpse into the hearty breakfast...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 7

Related
The Kitchn

This Is the Best Mayonnaise, According to Ina, Julia, and Joanna — And I Couldn’t Agree More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve learned a lot from our food icons over the years. For example, Ina taught us how to make a cucumber salad that’s not runny; Julia taught us how to make chicken like a fancy French chef; and Joanna taught us how to (easily) make the most delicious lemon bars. In addition to cooking tips, they’ve given us gear suggestions, organizing tips, and even grocery recommendations.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Beast

The Rock's Huge Breakfast Continues His Epic Cheat Meal Legacy

Clocking in at 6'5" and 260 pounds of chiseled flesh, The Rock strikes an imposing figure, a unit of a man that is an example of peak human fitness. However, The People's Champ is no stranger to treating himself, as evidenced by his epic cheat meals and the way he advocates to enjoy them wholeheartedly.
CELEBRITIES
GreenwichTime

‘Young Rock’ Finds Its Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson’s College Sweetheart and Future Business Partner (EXCLUSIVE)

Dwayne Johnson’s autobiographical NBC comedy “Young Rock” has cast “Ballers” actor Arlyn Broche as a very personal character in The Rock’s life: Dany Garcia, his college sweetheart-turned-ex-wife-and-business-partner, Variety has learned exclusively. Per the official description for the character, who will be a recurring guest...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
FingerLakes1.com

McDonald’s new sandwich completely sold out

When something new hits McDonald’s menu everyone gets excited to try. If you’ve been wanting to try the Chicken Big Mac you might be out of luck. The chain introduced the Chicken Big Mac for a limited-time in the United Kingdom. It comes as no surprise that this...
RESTAURANTS
The Daily South

3 Things You Should Never Cook in a Cast-Iron Skillet

Are you up to date on your cast-iron know-how? To be sure, not a lot has changed if you haven't brushed up on the topic in a few decades—perhaps only that many new pans come pre-seasoned. But if your cast-iron knowledge wasn't passed down along with your skillet (lucky you if you find yourself in possession of a true heirloom), we're here to enlighten. We've already uncovered the great myths surrounding our favorite cooking tool and yours, but now we're taking it a step further with the things that no self-respecting Southerner ever cooks in cast iron.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandwiches#Breakfast#Sugar#Epic#Food Drink#Hawaiian#Sirloin Steak#Jelly#Rock
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat Wendy's Chili Again—OMG!

While no one expects fast food offerings to be the epitome of healthy eating, there are options at your favorite chain that are healthier than others. Wendy’s, for example, offers many salads and grilled chicken choices while still providing notoriously unhealthy items like the whopping, calorie-heavy Pretzel Bacon Pub Triple Cheeseburger or the Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburger Triple. One popular menu item from the iconic fast food eatery, however, is causing customers on social media to raise their eyebrows for its dubbed “concerning,” “gross,” and “questionable” ingredients. If you’re a fan of Wendy’s chili, you might want to read on.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Salads—It Causes Indigestion!

A salad is widely considered to be the epitome of a healthy meal, and especially one to refer to if you frequently suffer indigestion from acidic foods. If you still find yourself experiencing dreadful bloating, heartburn, stomach aches or other negative effects tied to indigestion, it’s worth looking into what you consume every day and what might be a major culprit.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Say These Ice Cream Bars Are Better Than Häagen-Dazs

No matter how enticing a dinner entrée may sound, plenty of people are just dreaming about the dessert they'll indulge in immediately after the savory stuff. For some home cooks — even celebrity chefs — that sweet treat looks like Häagen-Dazs. Ina Garten, for example, has said the brand's vanilla ice cream is better than anything you could make from scratch. Kim Kardashian's favorite Häagen-Dazs flavor, dulce de leche, is also her "favorite thing in life."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

Martha Stewart’s Favorite Tuna Salad Is Now My Favorite Too

If it’s Martha’s favorite, then I simply have to try it. End of story. When I saw the ingredient list for this tuna salad and noticed that she incorporates chopped apples and fresh basil, she had my full attention. Apples and basil in a tuna salad? In this economy? I was intrigued by this flavor combo, so I cracked open a couple cans of tuna and did what any tuna salad lover would do — tried it out for myself ASAP.
RECIPES
Mashed

Coffee Mate's New Creamer Captures The Flavors Of This Iconic Ice Cream Treat

If you like ice cream and dessert — and let's face it, that probably describes quite a few people — then Coffee Mate's newest liquid coffee creamer flavor might end up on your grocery list. The popular brand just announced that it will be adding a brand new flavor, one that takes its inspiration from one of the most decadent ice cream truck classics on the market: the Drumstick.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

32K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy