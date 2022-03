Russian President Vladimir Putin is becoming a "pariah," an outcast, before the world stage amid his ongoing invasion of Ukraine, foreign policy experts say. While experts believe it's too soon to determine whether Putin will be successful in his attempts to take control of Ukraine — acknowledging that there will likely be some form of a partial victory — it is clear that the Russian dictator has done irreversible damage to his own country with the invasion.

