Man charged in connection with 15-minute Mid-City crime spree that left a 30-year-old dead

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A man was charged Tuesday with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 30-year-old in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles last week.

Rolando Alexander Maura, 61, was accused of killing Justin Dumas of Oakland early Friday morning in the area of La Brea avenue and Washington Boulevard. Maura was also charged with one felony count of first-degree residential burglary the same day as the attack.

Police were called to the area shortly before 3 a.m. Friday in connection with multiple reports of a hit-and-run collision. On arrival, officers found two cars in the street, one containing two occupants who were not seriously injured. The other car was empty.

Officers found Dumas suffering at least one stab wound about a block away from the scene of the crash, according to L.A. police. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

LAPD officers responded to another report of a burglary in the area of the collision and attack on Dumas. There, they detained Maura, who was later determined to be “involved in the stabbing,” according to police.

Maura was arrested within 15 minutes of the initial stabbing report, a spokesperson for the LAPD said. He has remained jailed since then, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department records confirmed.

The complaint filed against Maura alleged he had four prior convictions between 1982 and 1991 for various crimes, including robbery.

