Cody Johnson and friends will be performing at the Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater on April 22nd. We now know who the "friends" are that have been added to the lineup. Chris Colston and The Powell Brothers. Once again the show will be Friday, April 22nd, at the Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater. Tickets in the lawn area are still available but are very limited. This show will sell out, so don't wait to get your tickets. This show will be completely sold out very soon.

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO