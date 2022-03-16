Firefly On ‘The Masked Singer’: All The Clues We Know So Far About Her Identity

The Firefly had a memorable first performance during ‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 premiere. Here are all the clues we know about this talented celeb as we head into week 2.

The seventh season of The Masked Singer is underway, and we’ve been introduced to some of the Good, Bad, and the Cuddly. The Firefly made her debut during the season 7 premiere. After a brief hiccup, she wowed the panelists with her performance.

It’s clear that Firefly is very familiar with being up on stage. So, who is Firefly? From the first hints to who the panelists and fans think she is, HollywoodLife has rounded up all you need to know about Firefly.

Firefly during her first performance. (FOX)

Firefly’s First Performance

Firefly hit the stage for the first time and started singing “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan. In the middle of her performance, she began to choke. She started coughing on stage and Nicole Scherzinger yelled that someone needed to help Firefly. Ken Jeong got out of his seat and headed toward the stage.

Firefly was escorted off stage and looked over by medical personnel. She later returned to the stage to finish her performance, and she knocked it out of the park.

Firefly on ‘The Masked Singer.’ (FOX)

Key Clues About The Firefly

There’s only been one episode of The Masked Singer season 7, but we already have a few clues about the Firefly. Firefly has a “busy” schedule and says there’s nothing worse than running on empty with all that she has going on. Firefly has also been performing all of her life and loves being on stage.

The physical clues about the Firefly’s identity include the Apollo Theater, Tyler Perry, the Statue of Liberty, and a microphone. The Apollo Theater and microphone are definitely hints that Firefly is a performer. Tyler Perry could be a hint that she’s also an actress.

Celebrity Guesses For The Firefly

The Firefly will compete again during the March 16 episode. Her identity has yet to be revealed. The first guesses from the panelists included Alicia Keys or Monica.

Fans and the panelists think the Firefly could be Monica. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Some fans are already convinced that they know the identity of the Firefly. The chatter on Twitter is that Firefly could be Teyana Taylor or Monica. No one will know for sure until the Firefly is revealed!