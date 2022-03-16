ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Here Is The Best Irish Pub In Minnesota

By Hannah DeRuyter
101.3 KDWB
101.3 KDWB
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kba3o_0egxN9U300
Photo: Getty Images

Going to an Irish pub is perfect for grabbing a pint of Guinness , watching some sports, and eating some good food.

If you're looking to get some Guinness or a relatively calm bar to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at, Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best Irish pub each state has to offer.

"The best Irish pubs offer a civilized noise level, show local sports (but aren't sports bars), serve a nice bit of pub food, and are the kind of place you could take your parents or meet your friend—or meet new friends—on a Saturday night."

To find the best bars, Eat This, Not That! looked at "reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our travels around the country to put together a definitive list."

So, where in Minnesota can you find the best Irish pub?

O'Donovan's in Minneapolis.

Here is what the report had to say about O'Donovan's:

"The menu of this cozy bar—entirely built in Ireland and then reassembled in Minneapolis—prominently features corned beef, salt 'n malt chips, and comfort food like shepherd's pie. You can also pair Irish breakfast with your whiskey all night long."

Click here to see the best Irish pub in each state.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AM 1390 KRFO

2 Minnesota Towns Made the List of Top 20 Places for Affairs in US

Minnesota just got the exciting news that they were listed as one of the Top 10 smartest states in the United States. #WayToGoMinnesota But the story you might not have heard wasn't as nice of news for the state with all of the frozen lakes. A list of towns came out recently that were the top spots for affairs and 2 towns in Minnesota made the top 20.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
Bring Me The News

Minnesota dad dies in accident while vacationing in Mexico

Donations are pouring in for the family of a Minnesota man who died unexpectedly while on vacation in Mexico. Tyler Moening, 39, lived with his wife and two young daughters in Savage. He was killed in a bike accident within a day of arriving with his family in Riviera Maya, a popular tourist destination on the eastern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula, last weekend.
SAVAGE, MN
MIX 108

Popular Steakhouse Restaurant Closes Its Doors In Wisconsin

This year so far has brought quite a bit of change to the food world. From some restaurants moving, to new ones opening up and unfortunately some closing down. In the past few weeks, we've learned a popular Mexican restaurant will now call the Lincoln Park neighborhood its home in Duluth. A new coffee shop also opened in the Lincoln Park area. A new chophouse has officially opened in Superior. Plus, another popular Mexican restaurant is moving to Superior.
SUPERIOR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Pubs#Pub Food#Sports Bars#Ireland#Food Drink#Instagram A
Hot 104.7

Who Wants This South Dakota Home With…19 Bathrooms?!

If you're looking to move out of the city and into a country setting, there is this great home that is just an hour south of Sioux Falls. This house has everything. A ton of land for families to enjoy, a barn area for your farm friends, a good-size kitchen, and...19 bathrooms! Not to mention the additional 18 bedrooms. This is definitely a house for a huge family.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
B105

Somebody Put Boots & Shoes On A Dead Deer South of Superior

This definitely got some heads to turn on a highway in Northwest Wisconsin. Some pranksters decided to have a little fun with a dead deer in the ditch, dressing it up for winter. People's reaction has been mixed with some people finding it funny and other people thinking it's disgraceful.
SUPERIOR, WI
B102.7

Popular Sioux Falls Restaurant Gets Pretty Bad Review

It's pretty difficult to find any really unfavorable reviews for restaurants located in Sioux Falls. In fact, some restaurants like Minervas have been highly praised for their quality of food, atmosphere, and attractive location. However, one restaurant patron apparently had a not-so-great experience. Tripadvisor is a great resource to use...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Quick Country 96.5

Bloomington Homeowner Finds a Note in the Wall from Past Owner

A Minnesota homeowner doing some construction found a note in the wall written 30 years ago by a previous owner. As a homeowner, you never know what treasures you'll find left behind by a previous owner. In 2020 my wife and I bought a 90+ year-old house in Rogers. While having new ductwork installed, the contractors found some old knick nacks -- a couple of toys (farm animal figurines and a race car) and a spoon. Nothing significant and certainly not old enough to be worth any money, I don't think, but they were a neat find and an unexpected blast to the house's past.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Trader Joe's opening 10th Minnesota store March 18

The tenth Minnesota Trader Joe's grocery store will open in Eagan in two weeks. The Trader Joe's website shows that a new store, located at 2065 Cliff Road, will open on March 18. The website also says the store's grand opening will be at 8 a.m. that day, with the Pioneer Press reporting there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11 staff picks for a Friday fish fry

MINNEAPOLIS — With Lent underway, churches, community groups, clubs and restaurants across Minnesota are rolling out their Friday fish fry menus. Citing COVID-19 and supply chain issues, some churches and businesses have opted to postpone their events for another year, while others are continuing their fish fry Fridays with in-person and drive-thru options.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

True or False: It’s Illegal to Privately Own Buffalo in Minnesota

In short, it's entirely within the law to privately own buffalo in Minnesota as long as you possess all necessary local permits and follow all local zoning requirements. There was a time when bison were abundant in Minnesota and the plains of the Midwest. By some estimates, there were as many as 30-60 million bison (bison used synonymously with buffalo, though technically very different than buffalo according to the Minnesota Buffalo Association) roaming North America. By 1900, however, settlement and slaughter had reduced that number to just a few captive herds. Today, there are an estimated 500,000 bison in the country, about 150 of them scattered around Minnesota, most notably found at Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, Minneopa State Park in Mankato, the Minnesota Zoo and the Zollman Zoo.
MINNESOTA STATE
Boston Globe

What is the best Irish pub in the Boston area?

Ahead of St. Patricks' Day, we want to hear from you about your favorite bar for Guinness, corned beef, and Irish folk music. After two years of postponements and cancellations, Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will return to a modicum of normalcy this year. The annual South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back, and Irish pubs and bars all around the Boston area are readying their green decor and perfecting their Guinness pours.
BOSTON, MA
101.3 KDWB

101.3 KDWB

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
337
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Twin Cities' #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kdwb.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy