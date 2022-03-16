ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers re-sign RHP Wily Peralta on one-year minors deal

By Steve Adams
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzIaz_0egxMzkb00
The Detroit Tigers liked what they saw out of pitcher Wily Peralta in 2021, and he's back with the club in 2022. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers have brought right-hander Wily Peralta back to the organization on a minor-league contract, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports (via Twitter). He’ll compete for a roster spot in big-league camp after a solid showing in Detroit last year. Peralta would earn a $2.5M base salary if he makes the roster, per Petzold, with the opportunity to pick up another $500K worth of incentives.

Peralta, 32, had a strong return to the majors last season after not pitching in the majors in 2020 and logging a 5.80 ERA in 40 innings with Kansas City in 2019. The former Brewers hurler went from minor-league signee to a regular member in the Detroit rotation, making 18 starts (plus one relief appearance) and pitching to a 3.07 ERA in 93 2/3 innings. The underlying metrics weren’t nearly as rosy, as Peralta posted a just a 14.4% strikeout rate against a 9.5% walk rate. He kept more than half his batted balls on the ground, but metrics like FIP (4.94) and SIERA (5.27) don’t paint an especially optimistic portrait.

That’s likely a large reason that, in spite of a glowing 2021 ERA, Peralta had to settle for a non-guaranteed contract in free agency. That said, while Peralta isn’t promised a roster spot, he ought to have a decent chance at making the roster after making a good impression on the organization last year.

The Tigers’ Opening Day rotation figures to included Eduardo Rodriguez, Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal, but things are less certain thereafter. Righty Matt Manning, a longtime top prospect, was hit hard in his MLB debut last year but will still have a chance to win a spot. Prospects Joey Wentz and Alex Faedo could eventually be options, but both are returning from Tommy John surgery.

It’s quite possible that the Tigers will add another veteran starter to join the ranks, thus pushing Peralta and Manning into a competition for the fifth spot on the staff. For the time being, Peralta seemingly has a better chance at cracking the roster than your average non-roster player in spring training.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Unvaccinated Mets, Yankees not currently allowed to play home games

Members of the Yankees and Mets that are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are not eligible to play baseball in New York City, per a report from Stefan Bondy and Dennis Young of the New York Daily News. As noted in the piece, the Yankees and Mets will be affected by the city’s private employer mandate in the same way as Kyrie Irving, whose unvaccinated status has left him ineligible to play home games for the Brooklyn Nets or games hosted by the New York Knicks. (For separate reasons, Irving is also ineligible to cross the Canadian border to play the Toronto Raptors.)
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Joey Wentz
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Wily Peralta
Person
Alex Faedo
Person
Matt Manning
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs sign veteran LHP Daniel Norris

The Cubs are set to sign left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris to a Major League contract reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The 28-year-old is fresh off a season divided between the Detroit and Milwaukee organizations. His work out of the Tigers’ bullpen didn’t match the success he found there in 2020, but a fluky .354 batting average on balls in play and other ERA estimators figured his 5.89 ERA with Detroit last season was more bloated than it should have been. The Brewers figured as much as well, and acquired the left-hander in a deadline deal last July.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets sign LHP Mike Montgomery to minor league deal

Left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery is signing a minor league deal with the Mets, per Robert Murray of FanSided. The deal is pending a physical and presumably comes with an invitation to big league camp. Montgomery and the Mets also connected on a minor league deal a year ago, but he...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins re-sign reliever Juan Minaya to minor league deal

The Twins are re-signing reliever Juan Minaya on a minor league contract with an invitation to big league Spring Training, reports Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. The righty made 29 appearances with Minnesota last season but hit free agency when the club non-tendered him in November. Minaya put up a sterling...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves sign Tyler Thornburg, places Kirby Yates on 60-day IL

The Braves have announced that they’ve signed Tyler Thornburg to a non-guaranteed, one-year deal worth $900K. To open up a spot on the 40-man roster, they placed Kirby Yates on the 60-day IL. Thornburg’s career has been a rollercoaster to this point, with the highs of excellent performance constantly...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhp#Brewers#Tigers#The Detroit Free Press#Twitter#Fip#Siera
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins discussing minors pact with righty Chi Chi Gonzalez

The Twins and right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez are “working toward” an agreement on a minor league contract, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. Minnesota GM Thad Levine was working as an assistant general manager with the Rangers when Texas selected Gonzalez with the 23rd overall pick of the 2013 draft, so that past connection could explain the Twins’ current interest in the 30-year-old. Gonzalez spent his first two big league seasons with the Rangers in 2015-16 before Tommy John surgery sidelined him for the entirety of the 2017-18 campaigns.
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs sign RHP Chris Martin on one-year, $2.5M deal

The Cubs are in agreement with right-hander Chris Martin on a one-year deal, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The deal comes with a $2.5M guarantee, along with $500K in performance bonuses and a $250K roster bonus. (Twitter links) Martin, 36 in June, certainly didn’t have a textbook path to...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Hal Steinbrenner: Yankees will begin extension talks with Aaron Judge soon

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner spoke to various members of the media on Wednesday and gave some updates regarding the team. Perhaps most notably, he said that the club plans to engage Aaron Judge and his representatives to talk about a contract extension soon, via Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com and Erik Boland of Newsday. He says that he instructed general manager Brian Cashman to focus on immediate needs first due to the lockout creating a time crunch for roster building, but that the talks would begin before Opening Day on April 7.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox still looking to add a bat

The Red Sox have signed five free agent pitchers — Michael Wacha, James Paxton, Rich Hill, Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman — so far this winter. Their only meaningful change on the position player front, though, was arguably a downgrade. An hour before the lockout, Boston traded Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers in a deal that brought Jackie Bradley Jr. back to Fenway Park.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Freddie Freeman thanks Braves fan in apparent farewell post

It’s been apparent since the Braves acquired and extended first baseman Matt Olson that Freddie Freeman is likely headed elsewhere in free agency. Freeman made that all but official Wednesday afternoon when he thanked Braves fans and bid them and the organization farewell on Instagram. “…Thank you from the...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Trevor Story reportedly choosing among four teams

Free-agent shortstop Trevor Story is mulling opportunities with four teams and expects to make a decision relatively soon, tweets MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Both the Giants and Red Sox are in the mix for Story, per Heyman, who notes that the longtime Rockies shortstop is now open to a “short-term” position change, if necessary. That’s a departure from earlier in the winter, when his strong preference was to remain at shortstop. Heyman adds that Story is prioritizing signing with a win-now team.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Cubs 'deep in discussions' with lefty Drew Smyly

The Cubs are “deep in discussions” with free-agent southpaw Drew Smyly, reports Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. If a deal were to get across the finish line, it’d technically mark Smyly’s second stint as a Cub. The left-hander signed with Chicago over the 2017-18 offseason, but he missed the entire season due to injury and was traded to the Rangers the following winter.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Yankees join trade talks for Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas

It has been apparent for months now that the Athletics planned on engaging in a massive fire sale this offseason, shipping out their arbitration-eligible players for younger and cheaper players with more team control. Since the lockout has ended, they’ve fulfilled the prophecy by sending Chris Bassitt to the Mets, Matt Olson to the Braves and Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays. It seems possible that Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are going to be next in line. In recent days, the two hurlers have been connected to the White Sox and Twins, with Montas also garnering interest from the Rays. We can now add the Yankees to the list of interested parties, per Robert Murray of FanSided and Jon Heyman of MLB Network.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins sign star shortstop Carlos Correa to three-year, $105.3M deal

In a stunning move, the Twins have agreed to sign the market’s top free agent, shortstop Carlos Correa, reports Mark Berman of Houston’s Fox 26. Rather than the massive long-term deal that Correa has been seeking, he’ll instead sign a three-year, $105.3M contract with opt-out clauses after the contract’s first and second seasons. ESPN’s Jeff Passan adds that the contract pays an evenly distributed $35.1M annually. Correa is represented by the Boras Corporation.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy