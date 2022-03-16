ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Are there fewer chips in your favorite snack bag? Yes, and you can blame shrinkflation for it.

By Eduardo Scheffler Zawadzki
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough sometimes we are not aware of them, in times of inflation companies reduce the amount of product we receive for the same price. Such is life in a world plagued by pandemics and wars. Excited, you open the bag of your favorite chips and begin to enjoy them...

www.greenwichtime.com

