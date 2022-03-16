ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Peoria business brings joys of camping indoors with fun, stylish setups for kids

 4 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria business Happy Camp-In brings the excitement of camping indoors.

The local business helps you make magical memories with none of the mess or stress.

“It’s a full service, said Owner Casey Ehlers. “Included we have a floor mattress, a very soft foam floor mattress. The teepees. We do have two different styles. We have the A-frame, which is meant for (usually) boys, but it can be for anybody. We also then include the blankets, sheets, pillows, a tray, lots of lights, lanterns. It comes with quite a bit.”

The sleepover parties are perfect for birthdays, milestones, or any other celebration for all ages 5 and up.

Check Out Available Themes
You can request a campsite using the contact form on the website , message on Facebook, or send an email.

Please provide your party date, the number of teepees needed, requested theme.

Reservations are not final until you have received confirmation from us. In addition, a refundable $100 damage deposit is required to secure your reservation.

Contact Casey | email: casey@happycampin.com

