ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, LA

Northshore teen arrested for making explosives says sheriff’s office

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cYTX_0egxLDrI00

A Northshore 15-year-old boy was arrested this week for making explosives at his Madisonville home according to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday the sheriff’s office received a Crimestoppers Safe School Program tip, alleging that the teen was making explosive devices. The sheriff’s office did not identify the teen.

STPSO detectives obtained a search warrant that same day for the teen’s Madisonville-area home. Investigators say enough evidence was gathered to confirm he was constructing homemade explosive devices.

Authorities say during the investigation, the teen also attempted to destroy evidence, which was located on his cellphone.

The teen was arrested for one count each of Manufacture and Possession of a Bomb and Obstruction of Justice. He was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators also say there was no evidence found indicating he planned to use the devices at a school or had made any threats against a school.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Madisonville, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Madisonville, LA
WWL-AMFM

Early morning murder in Central City

New Orleans Police Department Homicide Detectives are investigating a death that occurred this morning in the 3000 block of South Saratoga Street near the intersection with Seventh Street that left a woman dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Parishes#Northshore#Explosives#Stpso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy