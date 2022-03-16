Northshore teen arrested for making explosives says sheriff’s office

A Northshore 15-year-old boy was arrested this week for making explosives at his Madisonville home according to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday the sheriff’s office received a Crimestoppers Safe School Program tip, alleging that the teen was making explosive devices. The sheriff’s office did not identify the teen.

STPSO detectives obtained a search warrant that same day for the teen’s Madisonville-area home. Investigators say enough evidence was gathered to confirm he was constructing homemade explosive devices.

Authorities say during the investigation, the teen also attempted to destroy evidence, which was located on his cellphone.

The teen was arrested for one count each of Manufacture and Possession of a Bomb and Obstruction of Justice. He was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators also say there was no evidence found indicating he planned to use the devices at a school or had made any threats against a school.