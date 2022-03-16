Previewing KU in the NCAA Tournament with the Voice of the Jayhawks
Hour 1 - As he does every Wednesday during the college football and basketball seasons, Brian Hanni joins us ahead of KU's first round game in the NCAA Tournament.
Hour 1 - As he does every Wednesday during the college football and basketball seasons, Brian Hanni joins us ahead of KU's first round game in the NCAA Tournament.
All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.https://www.audacy.com/kfh
Comments / 0