ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Drivers could soon see relief at the pump as the price of oil drops

By Margie Shafer
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZvDsU_0egxL7eB00

Gas prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks as conflict overseas affects the market. Commuters have been feeling the strain at the pump as the price has continued to climb.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

But after peaking at $123 a barrel, oil prices have started to decline, and the falling cost will likely soon be reflected in gas prices as well.

"The price of oil is the number one factor in how much you're going to pay at the pump," said AAA Northern California spokesperson John Treanor. "The price of oil is roughly 50% of the price of your gasoline."

According to Treanor, although the Russia Ukraine conflict has been a factor in the cost of oil, it hasn’t been the only one.

The increase in demand and reduction in supply have also impacted pricing.

But while the strain is being felt all over the country, California has been dealing with the worst of it.

"The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.3," said Treanor. "California's average is $5.75, the highest in the country."

Just a week ago, the state's average was $5.44, and a year ago, it was $3.84 a gallon.

Although the price of oil has fallen, it's still unclear when that drop will trickle down to drivers.

" AAA can't predict how high gas prices are going or when we're going to see relief," he said.

And gas station owners can use their own discretion when it comes to pricing – factors can include proximity to the highway and competition amongst neighboring stations.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury

Oil prices have dropped, but will gas prices follow?

There is an adage that prices tend to rise like a rocket and fall like a feather in a supply-and-demand economy. That seems especially true of gas, as pump prices never seem to drop as quickly as they shoot up. So when the cost of crude oil — the largest...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Fortune

U.S. gas prices aren’t quite at record highs, if you account for inflation, but soaring oil costs could change that soon

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Look For Higher Oil Prices and More Pain at the Pump

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators take a look at oil and pump price trends, the state of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the effect of sanctions on Russia and the rest of the world and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Biden and Democrats turn to targeting energy companies for 'price gouging' and increasing pain at the pumps with oil dropping in price but gas still $4.31 a gallon

Prices at the pump are trickling down slowly even as prices for a barrel of crude oil have dipped far faster, and Democrats are laying blame on fuel companies. White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted at the top of her daily briefing that crude oil prices have sank to $94 per barrel - down from a peak of over $130 last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Money

States Want to Pause Gas Taxes to Give Drivers Relief at the Pump

Gas prices are increasing so quickly — and so drastically — that state legislators are intervening in hopes of alleviating residents' pain at the pump. Across the country, governors and other lawmakers have begun pushing proposals that suspend gas taxes. The costs vary depending on where you are: On top of the federal gas tax of roughly 18 cents per gallon, states impose their own taxes and fees as a way to raise money for infrastructure. Those taxes range from about 68 cents per gallon in California (the highest) to about 15 cents per gallon in Alaska (the lowest), according to the American Petroleum Institute.
TRAFFIC
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s What a Gallon of Gas Cost the Year You Were Born

As gas prices spike to historic levels, it’s hard not to remember the good old days — but how good were they, really?. Adjusting for inflation gives an apples-to-apples comparison to the numbers we’re seeing today. Using data from the U.S. Department of Energy as well as the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator, let’s take a look at 50 years of gas prices.
TRAFFIC
WYFF4.com

How oil supply impacts changing prices at the pump

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The United States hasbanned the imports of Russian oil, natural gas and coal in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This new sanction will continue to impact prices Americans are paying at the pump. According to AAA, the average price of gas in South Carolina...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Kcbs Radio
WSET

Oil falls below $100 a barrel signaling relief at the pump

Oil prices in the United States returned to two-digit territory on Monday. The cost of a barrel fell more than 8%, down to $99.76. It's the first time oil has dipped below $100 since March 1. Traders said Monday's drop came largely from the COVID-19 lockdowns in China and possible...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

How much extra oil could OPEC+ pump to cool prices?

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are among the few oil producers globally with spare capacity they could draw on quickly to increase output, help offset supply losses from Russia or elsewhere and ease prices, analysts say. According to the International Energy Agency, the two Gulf...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Oil price fall provides relief for UK households but living standards still expected to drop sharply

UK households at last had some positive news about living costs on Thursday after two weeks of sharp oil price rises.Today oil prices stabilised below $120 a barrel, after recent surges pushed the cost of filling up petrol tanks across the country.Major disruption to oil supplies as Russia intensified its bombardment of Ukrainian cities had caused petrol and diesel prices to hit new record levels almost daily, adding to the squeeze facing British consumers. Experts said upward pressures on petrol prices had eased after the United Arab Emirates signalled it would push other oil exporting nations to boost production. Analysts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WKRC

Pain at the Pump: Why do gas prices lag behind when oil prices drop?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Gas prices in the Tri-State are hovering around the $4 mark, only inching down a few cents while oil prices have dropped more than $20 a barrel. Despite those high gas prices, it was busy at the I-75 rest stop in Richwood. Chris Gallagher and his family are driving from Michigan to Georgia for his daughter's spring break. He says the high gas prices made the family think twice about the trip.
CINCINNATI, OH
MotorBiscuit

Blame the Chicken Tax for High Pickup Truck Prices

If you have looked at the prices of new cars lately, the price of pickup trucks has not been exempt from the chaos. There is a bit of history involved with the high price of trucks, more specifically, light-duty trucks. You can partly blame the high prices on the chicken tax from the 1960s.
ECONOMY
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy