Drivers could soon see relief at the pump as the price of oil drops

Gas prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks as conflict overseas affects the market. Commuters have been feeling the strain at the pump as the price has continued to climb.

But after peaking at $123 a barrel, oil prices have started to decline, and the falling cost will likely soon be reflected in gas prices as well.

"The price of oil is the number one factor in how much you're going to pay at the pump," said AAA Northern California spokesperson John Treanor. "The price of oil is roughly 50% of the price of your gasoline."

According to Treanor, although the Russia Ukraine conflict has been a factor in the cost of oil, it hasn’t been the only one.

The increase in demand and reduction in supply have also impacted pricing.

But while the strain is being felt all over the country, California has been dealing with the worst of it.

"The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.3," said Treanor. "California's average is $5.75, the highest in the country."

Just a week ago, the state's average was $5.44, and a year ago, it was $3.84 a gallon.

Although the price of oil has fallen, it's still unclear when that drop will trickle down to drivers.

" AAA can't predict how high gas prices are going or when we're going to see relief," he said.

And gas station owners can use their own discretion when it comes to pricing – factors can include proximity to the highway and competition amongst neighboring stations.

