YPD arrests 2 while investigating drug activity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Tuesday arrested two people on felony drug charges at separate Breaden Street homes while also finding over $2,000 in cash and a 9mm handgun.

About 4:45 p.m. at a 343 Breaden St home, police found two scales, seven pills, a bag of fentanyl in a safe and $2,029 in cash.

The owner of the home, Latoya Griffin, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of possession of fentanyl. Two other people were issued misdemeanor citations for drug offenses, and two other people were taken into custody on misdemeanor warrants.

At a 339 Breaden St. home, reports said police were clearing people from the basement when Robert Grier, 51, of Southern Boulevard, dropped a bag of crack cocaine as he was walking up the basement steps. He was booked into the jail on a charge of possession of cocaine.

Officers also found a 9mm handgun in the home, reports said.

It is the first time since last summer the department has served warrants investigating drug activity.

Griffin and Grier are both expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Members of the police department’s Neighborhood Response Unit served the warrants with help from the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team.

