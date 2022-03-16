Mike Tyson’s cannabis company announces ear-shaped weed gummies

Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand is taking a jab at one of the boxer’s most iconic moments, releasing an ear-shaped marijuana edible.

The edible is a reference to the fight that became known as “The Bite Fight” when Tyson was disqualified from the World Boxing Association Heavyweight Championship for biting Evander Holyfield’s ear mid-fight.

Tyson 2.0 , the boxer’s cannabis brand, announced the new ear-shaped edibles called Mike bites, that even have a chunk of ear missing, 25 years after the iconic fight.

On Tuesday, the company announced the product via Twitter, showing off the design that features a mark at the top of the gummy ear where Holyfield’s cartilage was bit by Tyson.

Where the ear-shaped gummy might fill Tyson’s pockets, his actions during the 1997 fight resulted in a $3 million fine and his boxing license being revoked.

The pair squashed their problems in a 2019 podcast of “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” in which Holyfield said he “forgave” Tyson for the bite.

The gummies are set to be sold at dispensaries in Massachusetts, Nevada, and California for anyone interested in purchasing the gummies.