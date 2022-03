Charleston – In a matter of 11 seconds Shady Spring went from an emotional high to bottoming out. The Tigers have Zycheus Dobbs to thank for that. After Shady star Braden Chapman hit the go-ahead layup with 10.8 seconds left, Fairmont Senior countered, racing up the court to find Dobbs who hit a floater before the clock expired to deliver the Polar Bears a 60-59 win in the Class AAA championship game Saturday night at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO