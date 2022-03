Texas finally broke the curse and won their first NCAA tournament game since 2014 with an 81-73 win over Virginia Tech in the first round. On Selection Sunday, the East Region looked to be one of the toughest portions of the bracket. No. 1 Baylor, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Purdue and No. 4 UCLA were each viewed as capable of competing for the national championship this season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO