GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – People in Grapevine are in shocked and trying to figure out how two city employees were able to use thousands of dollars in city funds for their own personal gain. More than a dozen people who live in town are furious about what happened and waited three hours just to tell city council members how they feel. “I don’t understand how that happens and to me as a resident and taxpayer of Grapevine, that’s a real slap in the face,” lives in Grapevine, Marsha Wesley said. People are sharing their thoughts after two independent investigations concluded former Director of...

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO