The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, March 16

By Allison Picurro
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for something to watch, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 list, which will tell you what everyone's talking about. On Wednesday, March 16, the most popular show or movie on Netflix is still The Adam Project, which claims the No. 1 spot again, while...

The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
THEATER & DANCE
AdWeek

Pieces of Her, The Adam Project Among Netflix’s Top 10 Shows and Films for Week of March 7

Thrillers were the genre of choice for Netflix fans last week. Pieces of Her, a series about a woman who pieces together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light, and The Adam Project, the Ryan Reynolds-fronted sci-fi film about time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teaming up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future, have topped Netflix’s latest Top 10 list for English TV shows and films, respectively, for the week of March 13.
TV SHOWS
Ryan Reynolds
Bella Heathcote
Anna Chlumsky
Mark Ruffalo
Shonda Rhimes
Christina Hendricks
Toni Collette
Retta
7 Shows Like Inventing Anna to Watch If You Like Inventing Anna

Inventing Anna is Netflix's biggest new English-language TV show of 2022 so far. The limited dramedy series from creator Shonda Rhimes recently cracked Netflix's list of its top 10 most-watched TV series in its first four weeks of release, the first English-language show from 2022 to do so and the second overall (Netflix's most popular new show of 2022 so far is the Korean zombie thriller All of Us Are Dead). And it's by far the most popular of the recent wave of based-on-a-true-scam limited series, which includes a number of shows on this list. More than a month after its release, Inventing Anna still has a hold over pop culture, because the story of Anna Delvey is so fascinating, and the show tells it in such a fun way.
TV SERIES
11 TV Shows Like Gilmore Girls You Should Watch If You Like Gilmore Girls

In some ways, is an early-2000s time capsule — remember when Lorelai (Lauren Graham) wore a bucket hat? But the best things about the beloved series are timeless. Gilmore Girls, the story of the tight mother-daughter bond between Lorelai and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), is still a hit with fans thanks to its witty, fast-talking take on complicated family dynamics and small-town antics. If you're in the mood for a giant cup of coffee at Luke's Diner, but you're also ready to branch out and find a new show to love, the good news is that there are plenty of other series that capture elements of Gilmore Girls' appeal.
TV SERIES
The Best Cop Shows to Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and More

People have very strong opinions about the police. To some folks they're basically infallible, while to others they're all basically criminals. But just about every cop show in the history of television paints policing as a complex job with positives and negatives that's done by well-intentioned but flawed people who have to make decisions civilians wouldn't understand. Some depictions are more valiant, while others are more cynical. And since there are so many cop shows in so many different shades of gray and blue, you probably love a few of them, no matter how you feel about the police in real life.
TV SERIES
8 Shows Like The Handmaid's Tale to Watch Until Hulu Releases Season 5

The Handmaid's Tale has been finding new ways to torment its characters and its audience for four seasons, and the Emmy-winning Hulu drama shows no signs of slowing down. The series is one of the most brutally dark shows on TV, but it's hard not to be fascinated by its unpredictable storytelling. It's been renewed for Season 5, but with no premiere date announced yet, it still might be a while before we get an update on June's (Elisabeth Moss) fight to bring down the oppressive regime of Gilead.
TV SERIES
The Cleaning Lady Bosses and Élodie Yung Reveal What That Finale Cliffhanger Means for a Potential Season 2

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the season finale of The Cleaning Lady. Read at your own risk!]. A year after fleeing the Philippines with her son Luca (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle) without consulting her husband Marco (Ivan Shaw), Thony (Élodie Yung) got the worst taste of her own medicine. After returning home with her sister-in-law Fiona (Martha Millan) and Fiona's children, Chris (Sean Lew) and Jaz (Faith Bryant), Thony discovered that Marco had wordlessly taken Luca back to the Philippines, even though she had just agreed to help her crime boss Arman (Adan Canto) launder money through her new cleaning business.
TV SERIES
Welcome to Flatch Review: Fox's Small-Town Sitcom Is Funny Because It's True

The mockumentary about small-town Ohio is a fine addition to a growing slate of worthwhile broadcast comedies. Small-town America has been one of television's favorite subjects for years. From The Andy Griffith Show in the 1960s to Twin Peaks in the '90s to Gilmore Girls at the turn of the millennium, and then on to Parks and Recreation and, most recently, Schitt's Creek, there is no shortage of TV out there about life in a small town. Soon, Fox will add another with the debut of Welcome to Flatch on March 17 (the first seven episodes will also be released on Hulu the same day).
OHIO STATE
Hello Magazine

Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start

LOS ANGELES, March 20 (UPI) -- A handful of movies based on video games are fun but none are truly great. Perhaps TV can lend itself to better adaptations but the first two episodes of HALO, premiering Thursday on Paramount+, make many of the same mistakes. The citizens of planet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Steven Spielberg Says He’s Done Directing Musicals After ‘West Side Story’

Click here to read the full article. Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story” has earned rave reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz, with fans and critics praising Spielberg’s technical mastery and ability to make the 60-year-old musical feel relevant today. It’s one of Spielberg’s biggest directorial successes in recent memory, but don’t expect the director to helm more Broadway classics anytime soon. Variety has reported that Spielberg spoke at a PGA Awards breakfast on Saturday, where he was nominated for “West Side Story.” And while he had nothing but good things to say about his experience directing the film, he...
MOVIES
8 Shows Like Abbott Elementary to Watch Now That It's Renewed for Season 2

Great news: Abbott Elementary has finally been renewed for Season 2! Sad news: The first season of Abbott Elementary doesn't return from its hiatus until March 22. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the delightful, laugh-out-loud ABC workplace comedy about the staff at a Philadelphia elementary school has been a welcome addition to our TV viewing schedules this year. While the news that we won't have to say goodbye to it any time soon is a relief, these past few weeks without new episodes have been understandably difficult. Lucky for you, we're here to help.
TV SHOWS
Halo Review: Paramount+'s Video Game Adaptation Is Star Wars with Headshots

Let me state for the record that I am not a gamer. The extent of my experience with the Halo video game franchise is playing the original game against my friend Jay on multiplayer on his Xbox when we were in middle school (and getting absolutely smoked by him every time). A fond memory, but not one that left me with any attachment to Halo's characters or storyline. I went into Paramount+'s TV series adaptation pretty cold. The show couldn't let me down by not being what I wanted from a Halo adaptation; I didn't know a Covenant from a Cortana. But it could let me down by servicing fans of the game to the exclusion of newcomers like myself. Fortunately, writers Kyle Killen and Steven Kane keep it accessible by borrowing liberally from established sci-fi tropes. Halo is shamelessly derivative, but it is fun to watch. It's like a TV-MA version of Star Wars. It's a Steven Spielberg-produced blockbuster show that feels more like it came from his pal George Lucas.
VIDEO GAMES
Floor8

Blake Lively bares sculpted midriff in plunging peekaboo outfit as she leads the stars at Gem Awards in NYC

Blake Lively - who was recently announced as one of the hosts for the prestigious MET gala this year - turned up the heat as she led the stars attending the Gem Awards held at Cipriani 42nd St in New York this Friday evening. The 34-year-old movie star flashed the flesh at the glamorous affair, which as its name suggests is held to honor jewelers and watchmakers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

