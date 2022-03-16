ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Why There Is Nothing Wrong With Chimping!

By Casey Chinn
Fstoppers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Chimping" is a term used by some photographers to describe the habit of other photographers who they deem to be looking at their rear LCD screen on the camera too much. But the information on the back of your camera can be really useful, especially if you are someone just starting....

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

Camera Settings Every Landscape Photography Needs to Know

One of the beautiful things about landscape photography is that your camera settings play two roles: providing a technically correct exposure and just as importantly, allowing you to render the frame in the way your creative mind sees fit. There are some camera settings you need to make sure you have down, however, and if you are new to the genre, this helpful video tutorial will make sure you know what they are and how to properly use them.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

6 Pieces of Gear You Will Regret Buying in 2022

There is a lot of advice on what gear you should buy in 2022. But, if you look beyond the marketing of companies, is there gear that you probably don’t need in 2022? The answer is, yes, there is a lot of gear you don’t need. Here are my top picks on what you should not get.
LIFESTYLE
Fstoppers

How Good Is the New OM System OM-1 Mirrorless Camera?

The OM System OM-1 is here, and it brings with it some mightily impressive improvements and upgrades along with a range of new features that help to modernize the system and make it competitive with APS-C and full frame options again. This great video review takes a look at the new camera and the kind of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Which of These 50mm f/0.95 Lenses Is Best?

50mm f/0.95 lens options have exploded in the last few years, all offering an ultra-wide aperture at a versatile focal length in an affordable manual focus design. So, which of the options is best? This excellent video comparison takes a look at four of them: the Mitakon Zhongyi Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 III, TTArtisan 50mm f/0.95, Brightin Star 50mm f/0.95, and the Venus Optics Laowa Argus 45mm f/0.95.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chimping#Wikipedia#Lcd
Fstoppers

A Review of the Venus Optics Laowa Argus 45mm f/0.95 FF Lens

Normal focal length lenses with wide maximum apertures are some of the most popular options out there, suitable for everything from portraiture to low-light events coverage and astrophotography. The Venus Optics Laowa Argus 45mm f/0.95 FF lens offers that sort of package at a fairly affordable price, and this excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fstoppers

Two of My Favorite Nikon Z Lenses Are Also the Least Expensive

They may not cost a lot. But these are two lenses that punch well above their weight. What is it that makes a lens good? There are, of course, entire organizations dedicated to in-depth lab testing to find the most minute differences in sharpness between pieces of glass. One could take out a stopwatch and measure the autofocus speed difference between various versions of lenses with the same aperture to see if the newer version can turn its barrel a few milliseconds faster. You might also be interested in things like flare, how it handles backlight, and micro-contrast. These are all very valid reasons to choose one lens over another. And those tests are all valuable in making the buying decision, especially if you are a professional and doing this for a living.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Pets
Fstoppers

5 Photographic Phenomona You Absolutely Need to Adhere To

As you get better and better at photography, you learn more and more. This has the negative effect that there then exist fewer and fewer new things to learn since you already know most of them. I was surprised to find this video by Alex Kilbee where he shares some lesser-known photographic phenomena.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

DxO PureRAW 2 Can Work From Within Lightroom, Increases Speed, and Adds New Cameras and Lenses

DxO PureRAW is a permanent part of my photographic workflow. Before anything else, I take my raw files from my mirrorless camera and my drone through PureRAW first. It checks my camera and lens data and outputs a raw file with corrections that eliminate lens distortions, vignetting, noise, and a host of other issues specific to my hardware. Here's my review of what was a must-have the last time around.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

7 Helpful Tips for Beginner Street Photographers

If you are new to street photography, it can be quite the intimidating genre, but with a little practice, it can quickly develop your photographic eye and improve your work in many other genres as well. If you are interested in street photography but wondering how to get started, check out this helpful video tutorial that features seven tips sure to set beginners on the right path.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Stop Making These Editing Mistakes (Part Two)

These are six of the most common mistakes I see photographers make in their editing regardless of skill level. This part will cover white balance, getting caught up in your histogram, and not spending enough time cropping. part one of this article, where I covered gentle editing techniques, saturation control,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Fstoppers

Rhythms of the Street

I was in Boston last weekend and although the shots I had planned to take didn't really pan out I did come across this street performer that gave me reason to experiment. I am currently intrigued by images that project flow and gesture, and tried to capture both here. Just...
MUSIC
Fstoppers

Time to kickstart the group?

Like others I feel I have been a little tardy in engaging in discussions on the group. The fact is, the attraction diminishes when visits are welcomed by lack of activity, and the only way the group can survive is if members engage and show a willingness to participate. I...
VISUAL ART
Fstoppers

13 Great Tips and Ideas for Springtime Landscape Photography

Spring is just about upon many of us, and it brings with it a wide range of exciting new photo opportunities and chances to explore your creativity and expand your portfolio. If you want to make sure you get the most out of the next few weeks, check out this fantastic video tutorial that discusses 13 ideas and tips to improve your springtime landscape photos and expand your creative output.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Things Are Looking Down

These are more of the "Aerial Photography From Two Meters (More or Less)" series. I'm not certain how much longer this will be interesting to me, but they illustrate the season and that is always changing. FWIW, I think these were all shot with a 70-300mm lens, generally at 70mm, which requires standing on my tippy-toes to focus. This gets a bit tricky when Harry decides he is ready to move along.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Magic of Iceland

I was lucky to capture the northern lights together with a part of the Milky. way over the vestrahorn in Iceland. Picture is a Pano of 2 frames. Shot with the Z7 and the 20 1.8s.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Perfect Your Photography Using the Seven Elements of Art

Photography is an art, and like all art forms, seven basic elements comprise our images. Although, I challenge that number, I think there are eight. Understanding these elements helps us to take our creativity to the next level. The first of these elements is the line. Most of our photographs...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Things To Think About if You Are Starting a Wedding Photography Business

Starting a wedding photo business in 2022 is vastly different than it was in 2002 or even 2012, and as such, it is helpful to know what unique considerations and steps you should take to position yourself for success. This helpful video tutorial features a seasoned wedding pro discussing five things she would do if she were starting a wedding photography business this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy