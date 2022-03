I grew up in a pretty Irish family... well, that's underselling it a little bit. My grandparents both grew up in Ireland before making their way to America. We've still got a lot of family over there, and there tends to be some kind of trip to Ireland that takes place every couple of years (I've only gotten to go once, when I was 13 - I'd really like to make it back there one of these days).

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO