Baker Mayfield is fed up with the Cleveland Browns. Jimmy Haslam has only himself to blame. Baker Mayfield has officially requested a trade and will likely never play another down for the Cleveland Browns again. While his play was on the level of an all-time great, he played better than any other quarterback the team has had since 1999, and was a reliable enough presence that he could get you to, and even win you, some football games in the playoffs. Yet, Haslam allegedly ordered the team to pursue Deshaun Watson. Then someone from the Browns leaked that management (presumably Haslam), wanted an “adult” at quarterback while attempting to woo the man facing 22 sexual misconduct lawsuits.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO