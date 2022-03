As a nurse clinician at Albany Medical Center for the past 36 years, Laurie Malone prides herself on patient relations while working in one of the toughest disciplines in medicine. In the oncology unit, Malone is responsible for guiding patients and their families from cancer diagnosis through treatment and into recovery. Her work has recognized her for the Empire Whole Health Heroes Award, an award that honors capital region organizations that reflect Empire BlueCross’s dedication to maintaining the vitality of our great state.“The entire health care team has the opportunity to be a part of the patient’s experience,” Malone says, emphasizing the group effort that comes into play to ensure that a patient is well cared for.

