Phoenix, AZ

Wildcats record best team finish of spring season at GCU Invitational

acusports.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – The ACU golf team wrapped up the GCU Invitational in eighth place as a team on Tuesday, and the Purple and White continue to pick up steam, as they have improved team scores in every tournament so far this spring. Brian Choe turned in an impressive...

acusports.com

The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS LA

USC Football Assistant Coach, Dave Nichol, Passes Away At 45

Dave Nichol, who joined USC's football team in December along with head coach Lincoln Riley, has passed away at 45, the university announced Friday.  Nichol, a native of Dallas, died in McKinney, Texas, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are heartbroken and devastated," Riley said in a university press release.  "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach.  He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams.  He will be dearly missed.  My thoughts and prayers are with his family.  We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."   Nichol was hired to be the Trojans' inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. He spent the previous two seasons with Mississippi State.The university announced Monday that Nichol was going to step way from the team due to medical reasons. He is survived by his father, and brothers Robert and Jimmy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Suspension Likely Coming For Members Of Bubba Wallace’s Team

A suspension looks to be in order for a few members of Bubba Wallace’s team. Wallace lost a wheel in turn 16 at the Circuit of the America’s race on Sunday, which goes against NASCAR rules. It’s most likely going to lead to a four-race suspension for Wallace’s crew chief and two other crew members.
MOTORSPORTS

