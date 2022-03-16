ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

RIP GT-R: Nissan’s Godzilla is DEAD (…in Europe)

topgear.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can’t believe the day is actually here. The days of the mighty Nissan GT-R are numbered. Later this month, Nissan will end production of Godzilla. Well, if you live in Europe. If you’re a Godzilla fan dwelling in the Americas or Asia then don’t worry. The R35 will carry on...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Abandoned BMW Dealership Is A Gold Mine For Classic Car Lovers

With millions of cars manufactured since time immemorial, it's impossible to not see abandoned ones every once in a while. However, an abandoned BMW dealership and body shop in Spain doesn't just house a few of them – it's got a whole bunch rotting away in dirt and bird toilings.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador Production Restarting, 15 Cars Will Be Made

What started off as a possibility is now a certainty. Lamborghini will indeed restart production of the Aventador to replace the 15 examples of the Ultimae that perished on the Felicity Ace. The cargo ship initially caught fire before ending up on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. It took along with it close to 4,000 high-end vehicles from the Volkswagen Group. Lamborghini had no fewer than 85 cars, most of which were the Urus SUV.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Nissan Is Officially Killing Off the GT-R R35 In Europe

The Nissan Skyline and subsequent R35-era GT-R is a legend in the automotive world, adorned by millions of petrolheads around the world and lauded as one of the greatest series of cars to ever be made, but things are about to change as it’s just been confirmed the GT-R is being killed off in Europe.
BUSINESS
Top Speed

Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Loses Gracefully To The Tesla Model S Plaid

Old versus new drag races are always interesting even when one of the contenders seems to be heavily outgunned. With that in mind, Hoonigan is giving us another “This vs Plaid” drag race, and this time, the challenger is a Japanese legend – the Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R. Despite Godzilla being severely outmatched, the 12-year-old in me is still rooting for it. Here’s how it holds up to the Tesla Model S Plaid.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Gt R#Vehicles#R35#Topgear Com#Eu Uk#Porsche 911#Ferrari#Europeans
MotorBiscuit

10 Things You Never Tell a Car Salesman

Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
BUYING CARS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult...
LIFESTYLE
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
BUYING CARS
FOX40

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

(KTLA) — Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their cars. Instead, they offer a “manufacturer’s […]
BUSINESS
Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Owner Spends $200,000 On Restomod, Will Be Lucky To Get $20,000 Now

The world of custom cars is filled with weird and wacky creations, and the beauty of it all is that you don't need tons of money to make your car stand out from the crowd. Sure, you can drop thousands of dollars on big brand names, but when it comes to classic cars, your own creativity and resourcefulness garners more respect. But what if you spend a ton of money on your build, and exhaust all of your creativity, and your car still comes out looking like a bag of dog vomit? You sell it for a massive loss and move on of course. This 1929 Ford Model A restomod pickup is the perfect example of someone with too much money and little vision, and is currently listed on eBay for $19,000 after the owner "spent $200,000 on the build." Thoughts and prayers buddy.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Just Killed Its V8 Engine Option

Many motorheads believe that the rumble of a V8 is part of what makes a pickup truck a pickup truck. But one automaker disagrees: Toyota just killed its V8 engine. Every 2022 Toyota Tundra comes with a twin-turbocharged V6. Is the 2022 Toyota Tundra a V8 truck?. No 2022 Toyota...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy