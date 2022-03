Mel and Maggie are learning to navigate life without their sister Macy. Startattle.com – Charmed | The CW. Meanwhile Harry is struggling, mourning his lost love, and Jordan has teamed up with Maggie while navigating his newfound magical powers. In Philadelphia, a young woman is suddenly thrust into a new world, coming face to face with the women she’s inexplicably seen in her dreams. Just as Mel, Maggie and Harry are uncovering information about this mysterious new person, Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) goes missing. Mel and Maggie must now rely on their “new third” to help their cousin, and find out if she is indeed the other Charmed One that they were told was “out there somewhere.”

