The next time you see someone who appears to have it all together, just remember that she may be wearing her dress backward. It happens to the best of us, including me. More to come on that, but throughout the years, I have admired people who appeared so confident while I felt intimidated. It took me quite a while and a lot of practice to feel self-assured. I wish I could go back in time and mentor my younger self to avoid comparisons and to prize my own style, approach and skills.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO