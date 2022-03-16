ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Ford Now Operates 3-D Printers Autonomously with the Help of Roving Robot

By Jake Bekemeyer
dbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Co. in Dearborn announced that Javier, a robot on wheels from supplier KUKA, is used to operate the company’s 3-D printers completely on its own, increasing efficiency and reducing the cost of the essential process. “This new process has the ability to change the way we...

www.dbusiness.com

TechCrunch

Kodiak Robotics is moving autonomous freight for Ceva Logistics

This is not a pilot or an agreement to test Kodiak’s tech on the wide open road. Ceva is one of Kodiak’s paying customers, which gives Kodiak revenue to help it continue operations. The company just raised a $125 million Series B in November, but it’s still one of the smaller players in the game with significantly fewer funds than rivals like Waymo and Aurora.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

Henry Ford reports operating loss of $168M in 2021

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System's net income decreased by 90.6 percent in 2021 to $39.4 million, compared to $420.3 million in 2020, according to its financial results released March 14. Henry Ford — which operates five acute care hospitals and two psychiatric hospitals — reported a 4.7 percent increase in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Nature.com

A neurotechnological aid for semi-autonomous suction in robotic-assisted surgery

Adoption of robotic-assisted surgery has steadily increased as it improves the surgeon's dexterity and visualization. Despite these advantages, the success of a robotic procedure is highly dependent on the availability of a proficient surgical assistant that can collaborate with the surgeon. With the introduction of novel medical devices, the surgeon has taken over some of the surgical assistant's tasks to increase their independence. This, however, has also resulted in surgeons experiencing higher levels of cognitive demands that can lead to reduced performance. In this work, we proposed a neurotechnology-based semi-autonomous assistant to release the main surgeon of the additional cognitive demands of a critical support task: blood suction. To create a more synergistic collaboration between the surgeon and the robotic assistant, a real-time cognitive workload assessment system based on EEG signals and eye-tracking was introduced. A computational experiment demonstrates that cognitive workload can be effectively detected with an 80% accuracy. Then, we show how the surgical performance can be improved by using the neurotechnological autonomous assistant as a close feedback loop to prevent states of high cognitive demands. Our findings highlight the potential of utilizing real-time cognitive workload assessments to improve the collaboration between an autonomous algorithm and the surgeon.
TECHNOLOGY
MotorBiscuit

Blame the Chicken Tax for High Pickup Truck Prices

If you have looked at the prices of new cars lately, the price of pickup trucks has not been exempt from the chaos. There is a bit of history involved with the high price of trucks, more specifically, light-duty trucks. You can partly blame the high prices on the chicken tax from the 1960s.

