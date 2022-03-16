Daylight saving time will become permanent, this is what it means for us

Many experts agree that it would be a good thing to eliminate the harmful side-effects of moving the clock back and forth twice a year. Each March, we see an increase in traffic accidents, workplace injuries and even an increase in heart attacks all linked to us "springing forward" and losing an hour of sleep. Those factors and more led to the U.S. Senate approving legislation on Tuesday that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent. The legislation is now headed to the House of Representatives, but it seems to have a lot of support.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO