Daylight saving time will become permanent, this is what it means for us

By Anu Mukherjee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaylight Savings Time was established in 1895 by George Hudson in order to extend the daylight hours during the summer months, when the sun sets...

Lewis Sanchez
3d ago

Russia and china are on the Verge of attacking the u.s.!!! and our Senate is going to make daylight savings time, permanent!!!!! HaHaHaHaHaHa--------!

Stephen Graybeal
3d ago

We should have never had it in first place you can't Change Time ....Sun 1200 straight up is 12:00.....Amish never change there time ....Sun straight up that's Noon

Diana Duncan
3d ago

we need to stay on natural time, standard time. no more changes. don't like cold dark mornings to get up. so what it gets dark at 430, its a only a short time,xspend time indoors with the family.

