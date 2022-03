As fans know, Angelina Jolie, 46, filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, 58, in 2016 and their 12 year relationship came to an end. Since then, their divorce, custody battle regarding their 6 children and other related drama has been incredibly complex. Now, the Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood star is claiming that his ex wife made a deal with Yuri Shefler, Russian vodka billionaire, behind his back as the formerly dubbed ‘Brangelina’ continue to engage in a legal battle over their French estate, Château Miraval.

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 10 DAYS AGO