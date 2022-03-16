ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are The Best Nachos In Pennsylvania

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as having the best nachos in Pennsylvania .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best nachos in every state , which included El Vez as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Renowned restaurateur Stephen Starr's Mexican restaurant, El Vez , is known for its nachos and customers confirm that they live up to the hype," Eat This, Not That 's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "El Vez's 'Macho Nachos,' are made with ​​queso mixto, black beans, salsa ranchera, sour cream, pickled red onion, and jalapeño, along with your choice of chicken or chorizo."

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best nachos in every state:

  1. Alabama- El Barrio (Birmingham)
  2. Alaska- Sitzmark Bar & Grill (Girdwood)
  3. Arizona- Cup Cafe (Tucson)
  4. Arkansas- The Fold: Botanas & Bar (Little Rock)
  5. California- Bar Ama (Los Angeles)
  6. Colorado- El Camino Community Tavern (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- Archie Moore's Bar & Restaurant (Multiple locations)
  8. Delaware- Deer Park Tavern (Newark)
  9. Florida- Sweet Liberty (Miami Beach)
  10. Georgia- Hankook Taqueria (Atlanta)
  11. Hawaii- Cuatro Restaurant (Kihei)
  12. Idaho- Power House (Hailey)
  13. Illinois- Little Goat Diner (Chicago)
  14. Indiana- La Margarita (Indianapolis)
  15. Iowa- University Library Cafe (Des Moines)
  16. Kansas- Johnny's Tavern (Multiple locations)
  17. Kentucky- The Pine Room (Prospect)
  18. Louisiana- The Rum House (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- Luchador Tacos (South Paris)
  20. Maryland- Nacho Mama's (Baltimore)
  21. Massachusetts- Sweet Cheeks Q (Boston)
  22. Michigan- Ascension Brewing Company (Novi)
  23. Minnesota- El Taco Riendo (Minneapolis)
  24. Mississippi- The Ole Biloxi Fillin' Station (Biloxi)
  25. Missouri- Gettin' Basted (Branson)
  26. Montana- The Desoto Grill (Kalispell)
  27. Nebraska- La Casita (Omaha)
  28. Nevada- Nacho Daddy (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- Surf Restaurant (Nashua and Portsmouth)
  30. New Jersey- Tacoria (Multople locations)
  31. New Mexico- La Choza (Santa Fe)
  32. New York- Taqueria Diana (New York City)
  33. North Carolina- Raleigh Times Bar (Raleigh)
  34. North Dakota- Blarney Stone Pub (Bismarck and West Fargo)
  35. Ohio- Olde Town Tavern (Columbus)
  36. Oklahoma- Yucatan Taco Stand (Oklahoma City)
  37. Oregon- Breakside Brewery (Portland)
  38. Pennsylvania- El Vez (Philadelphia)
  39. Rhode Island- Brick Alley Pub (Newport)
  40. South Carolina- Nacho Hippo (Myrtle Beach)
  41. South Dakota- McNally's Irish Pub (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- Central BBQ (Memphis)
  43. Texas- Cora's 471 Grill (Castroville)
  44. Utah- Lake Effect (Salt Lake City)
  45. Vermont- Mojo Cafe (Ludlow)
  46. Virginia- South Street
  47. Washington- Pacific Southern (Tacoma)
  48. West Virginia- El Mariachi (Beaver)
  49. Wisconsin- San Pedro Cafe (Hudson)
  50. Wyoming- Trapper Grill (Moran)

