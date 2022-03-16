These Are The Best Nachos In Pennsylvania

Photo: Getty Images

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as having the best nachos in Pennsylvania .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best nachos in every state , which included El Vez as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Renowned restaurateur Stephen Starr's Mexican restaurant, El Vez , is known for its nachos and customers confirm that they live up to the hype," Eat This, Not That 's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "El Vez's 'Macho Nachos,' are made with ​​queso mixto, black beans, salsa ranchera, sour cream, pickled red onion, and jalapeño, along with your choice of chicken or chorizo."

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best nachos in every state: