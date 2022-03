JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say two people who died at Jackson hospitals after being shot are the city's 28th and 29th homicides of the year. A woman was dropped off Tuesday at Merit Health Central suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper torso, where she was pronounced dead on arrival, according to police officials. Her gold 2004 Mercedes C240 was found after it crashed in the 600 block of Lindsey Drive, police said.

JACKSON, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO