I have been thinking about climate change a lot lately, perhaps because of the unpredictable pre-spring weather. Sometimes, I’m not sure how to cope with the reality that in the not-so-distant future, seasons might be unrecognizable from those we grew up with. The best way I know how to process these feelings is through art. If you feel the same way, you can pay a visit to the Peabody Essex Museum’s opening weekend of “Down to the Bone,” a climate change-focused exhibition. If you’re looking for something a bit lighter, you can attend a book fair or take part in a Jamaican-themed take-home dinner experience.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO