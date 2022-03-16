Where to Watch: Bryant vs. Wright St.

(WSYR-TV) — Liverpool product Charles Pride and the Bryant Bulldogs tip-off their NCAA Tournament journey Wednesday night in the First Four.

Bryant is taking on Wright State in Dayton, Ohio, with the winner earning the 16-seed in the South Region, and a date with top-seeded Arizona.

Bryant, 22-9, won the Northeast Conference tournament Tuesday in a 70-43 beatdown of Wagner. Pride, who averages 18 points per game this season, registered a double-double of 13 points and 17 rebounds in the championship win. The Liverpool grad was second on the Bulldogs in scoring, only behind Peter Kiss and his 25 PPG. Kiss was the NEC Tournament MVP.

Wright State won their conference title off of a game-winning jumper from Trey Calvin with 10.5 seconds left to defeat Northern Kentucky Tuesday night.

Tip-off is slated for 6:40 p.m. on Tru TV.

Here are the ways to watch the game in Central New York:

Online: NCAA March Madness Live

Spectrum: 52

New Visions: 126

DirecTV: 246

Dish: 242

Verizon Fios: 183

Hulu Live TV: 870

Sling: 770

YouTube TV: 103

