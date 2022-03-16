Lawyers in Rams case received $900,000 for expenses, on top of $276.5M fee, document shows
St. Louis' lawyers in the Rams litigation were entitled to expense reimbursement, in addition to 35% of any winnings....www.bizjournals.com
St. Louis' lawyers in the Rams litigation were entitled to expense reimbursement, in addition to 35% of any winnings....www.bizjournals.com
The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis
Comments / 0