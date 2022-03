According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Atlanta Falcons have traded veteran QB Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick. As part of that pursuit, the Falcons and Ryan pushed back a $7.5 million roster bonus originally due March 18 back five days to Monday to both let the Watson courtship play out and allow Ryan to seek out trade partners. Watson ended up waiving his no-trade clause to go to Cleveland, but it also put the Falcons in a position where it had very publicly sought out a succession plan for Ryan.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO