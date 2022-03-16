ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Duran Duran’s tour, a new Captain Kirk, and more!

By Hayley Boyd
wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the...

wgnradio.com

Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
THEATER & DANCE
tvinsider.com

‘Bull’ Stages ‘NCIS’ Reunion: See Sasha Alexander on Set With Michael Weatherly (PHOTOS)

Special Agents Anthony DiNozzo and Kate Todd are together again … sort of. Sasha Alexander, who played Kate for the first two seasons of NCIS, shared photos from the set of CBS’ Bull, starring Michael Weatherly, who played Tony until he left at the end of Season 13. “Reunited with this one…,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them sitting on a bed on Twitter. (She wrote a slightly different message alongside the photo on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels sooo goood.”)
TV & VIDEOS
Sandra Bullock
People

Michael Bublé Shares Son's Hilarious Reaction to Baby No. 4: 'Why Didn't You Invite Us to Watch'

Michael Bublé is revealing his kids' priceless reaction to having another sibling on the way. During his appearance on Friday's episode of The View, the Grammy-winning singer, 46, expressed his excitement that he and wife Luisana Lopilato, 34, are expecting their fourth baby together. The couple is already parents to sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 3.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw’s Daughter Gracie Does a Hilarious Impression of His ’90s Look

The oldest daughter of country icon Tim McGraw, Gracie, showed off their family resemblance with a funny post mocking her dad’s ’90s style. “Like father, like son,” joked Gracie in the caption. She shared a quirky photo of herself posing up against a wall, similarly to how her famous father did on the cover of his 1994 album Not a Moment Too Soon. Additionally, Gracie drew on a handlebar mustache to match that of McGraw. However, one comment pointed out an important mistake: “YOU FORGOT THE SOUL PATCH!”
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

If N.W.A. And Acting in Friday Hadn’t Worked Out, Ice Cube Could Have Gone Down A Wildly Different Career Path

For decades, the world has known Ice Cube for decades as a prolific rapper, a high-grossing movie star, and a successful media mogul. For today's rap stars, his career has served as the blueprint for crossing into other entertainment ventures. As viewers know, he started as one-fifth of the seminal West Coast rap group N.W.A. before leaping to film with Boyz n the Hood. Of course, it was the cult classic Friday that shot him to Hollywood superstardom. While music and movie stardom have paid off for him, it turns out the legendary hip-hop star's career could’ve gone in a wildly different direction.
HIP HOP

