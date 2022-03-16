Pandemic subdues Hong Kong's usual energy

It’s been a rather challenging last few months in Hong Kong, to say the least. Following rumours of a city-wide lockdown and travel still on hold, it’s easy for even the most positive of us to fall prey to a faltering mindset. But it’s through these tough times that the city needs to come together and push through with that uniquely Hong Kong spirit and hardy attitude. While the pandemic has hurt us all, in one way or another, there are some individuals that are facing more challenges than others. If you’d like to do your part and help out – whether it's investing time to care for someone or putting a hot meal on the table – here are a few ways that you can pull your weight through these trying times.

CHARITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO