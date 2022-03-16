ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pandemic subdues Hong Kong's usual energy

Times-Herald
 4 days ago

Hong Kong's neon lights are still on but COVID-19 has turned off...

www.oleantimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Hong Kong’s COVID outbreak is out of control. Should you worry?

Hong Kong has the highest COVID-19 death rate in the developed world right now. Details: Hong Kong is in the midst of an omicron variant outbreak, which has crippled hospitals and shut down restaurants and businesses throughout the city. Per The New York Times, anxiety has grown among people in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Scenes from Hong Kong's COVID-19 crisis

The fast-spreading omicron variant is overwhelming Hong Kong, prompting mass testing, quarantines, supermarket panic-buying and a shortage of hospital beds. Even the morgues are overflowing, forcing authorities to store bodies in refrigerated shipping containers. As the global death toll from the coronavirus topped 6 million this week, the semi-autonomous Chinese city has been recording about 150 deaths per day, giving it the world's highest death rate per 1 million people, according to the Our World in Data website.More than 2,000 people have died in less than three months in Hong Kong since Dec. 31. By comparison, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Pandemic#Ap Archive
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

Putin's flaccid performance could be his undoing: Body language expert reveals how polo neck-wearing Russian leader uses carefully choreographed 'patriotic victim' routine to appear overcome with 'emotion'

Vladimir Putin's body language at a rally in Moscow showed him trying to present himself as an 'emotional, reasonable and patriotic man', an expert said today. The Russian president praised his troops in front of his adoring supporters as forces pressed their lethal attacks on Ukrainian cities with shelling and missiles.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
WOKV

Pandemic postcard: COVID outbreak leaves Hong Kong in limbo

HONG KONG — (AP) — As a COVID-19 outbreak overwhelms Hong Kong, it’s hard for its 7.4 million residents to know what’s next. Uncertainty is the only certainty as store shelves are stripped of goods, mainland Chinese companies throw up sprawling isolation and testing centers and the government sends mixed messages on whether it will lock down the population for a citywide mass testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Hong Kong's freedom of press is nearing the 'end of the line'

Barely a year after graduating and finding her first job in a newsroom, Samantha, a young Hong Kong journalist, decided to put her dream career on hold and take a job at a fast-food delivery company. The sudden collapse of her media employer, Stand News, after a dawn raid in...
CHINA
Benzinga

One Man's Loss Is Nissin Foods' Gain in Hong Kong Outbreak

Nomura says Nissin Foods is profiting from recent panic buying in Hong Kong, adding it sees more than 30% potential upside to its stock. The instant noodle maker is valued higher than its peers, suggesting the market thinks it is better positioned to succeed in the vast mainland market. By...
ECONOMY
Time Out Global

Hong Kong charities and communities to support during the pandemic

It’s been a rather challenging last few months in Hong Kong, to say the least. Following rumours of a city-wide lockdown and travel still on hold, it’s easy for even the most positive of us to fall prey to a faltering mindset. But it’s through these tough times that the city needs to come together and push through with that uniquely Hong Kong spirit and hardy attitude. While the pandemic has hurt us all, in one way or another, there are some individuals that are facing more challenges than others. If you’d like to do your part and help out – whether it's investing time to care for someone or putting a hot meal on the table – here are a few ways that you can pull your weight through these trying times.
CHARITIES
Time Out Global

Hong Kong events calendar

Like to plan ahead and fill up your calendar early? This is the perfect guide for you. Discover all the biggest and best events taking place in Hong Kong in the coming months. From the latest gigs to must-see art exhibitions, there is no shortage of exciting things to do in town throughout the year.
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy