No doubt that these are stressful times, but this event would put a smile on the face of the most cynical person you know. Sometimes you just need to relax, and stop and smell the roses. The world is in a never-ending state of chaos, so wouldn't it be nice to take a break, and forget all your troubles for a few hours? Imagine chilling out and cuddling a baby lamb! Imagine no more, because now you can, at a farm in Maine.

MONMOUTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO