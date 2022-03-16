Why Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ case is still open

Alec Baldwin wanted to finish filming Rust after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, reports say.Court documents obtained by The New York Times state that the Oscar nominated actor attempted to encourage the rest of the cast and crew to finish the film to honour the memory of Hutchins, who died after Baldwin discharged a gun on set.According to the report, Baldwin’s plan was to support Hutchins’ child and widower through profits from the film and also an insurance payout.As a result of the incident, filming on Rust was postponed indefinitely.Hutchins’ widower, Matthew, sued Baldwin last month for...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO