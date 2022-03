New track, new pavement: All these series are heading to Atlanta this weekend with a new configuration that has narrowed the racing surface by as much as 15 feet in the turns to bunch the packs up along with higher banking like Daytona or Talladega. With this change all the teams are starting with a near blank slate coming into this weekend. Teams will need to both work the draft and pack as well as not get ahead of themselves and get too pushy that could end in chaos.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO