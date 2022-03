In case you somehow missed it, Bethesda and Tango Gameworks released the launch trailer for the upcoming video game Ghostwire: Tokyo during the recent PlayStation State of Play. Given that the video game is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25th, arguably it's a bit early for a launch trailer which might be why the developer has referred to it as a "pre-launch" trailer in some instances. Whatever the case, the new trailer for the video game offers a good look at what to expect from Ghostwire: Tokyo when it comes out later this month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO