NEWINGTON – Eight young inventors from John Wallace Middle School are advancing to the Connecticut Invention Convention (CIC) this spring. Students in JWMS’ Academy of Aerospace and Engineering took on the task of dreaming up an invention, before designing, building and testing it in class, after school and at home. Then this March they presented their work to a panel of judges working professionally in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) out in the Newington community.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO