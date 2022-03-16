ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP state Sen. de la Cruz enters race for Congress

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Jessica de la Cruz formally entered the race to succeed Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin in Congress on Wednesday, promising to represent working families struggling to make ends meet.

“I’m running because after the 2020 election, Joe Biden promised us moderation and unity, but instead, we got economic chaos and increasing division,” she said at a news conference at a Cranston restaurant. “I’m running because as a state senator, every single day my inbox is filled with messages from Rhode Islanders who are struggling to feed their families, to put gas in their vehicles, to pay their bills and make ends meet.”

She distinguished herself from the other candidates in the race, calling them out of touch “millionaires and career politicians,” and referring to herself as a “regular working mom” of three children.

If elected, she would work across the aisle to expand domestic energy production and stop wasteful spending, she said.

De la Cruz, 40, was first elected to the senate district representing Burrillville, Glocester and North Smithfield in November 2018 and was named senate minority whip following her reelection in 2020.

The other Republicans who have announced runs are former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and former state Rep. Robert Lancia.

The Democrats who have officially joined the race include state Treasurer Seth Magaziner; Joy Fox, a former top aide to Langevin; former state representative and one-time chair of the Rhode Island Democratic Party Ed Pacheco; Biden administration official Sarah Morgenthau; Omar Bah, executive director of The Refugee Dream Center in Providence; and former political strategist Michael Neary.

Langevin announced Jan. 18 that he wouldn’t seek reelection after representing the district covering western Rhode Island since 2001.

