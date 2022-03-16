ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

‘Little Miss Nobody’ no longer: Missing girl identified after more than 60 years

By Kyra Shportun
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14egut_0egwyNDa00

After more than 60 years, a missing girl who was known as ‘Little Miss Nobody’ was finally identified.

On Tuesday, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to announce that the previously unknown girl, whose remains were found in an Arizona desert in 1960, had been identified as Sharon Lee Gallegos thanks to DNA technology.

“In 1960, people had no idea that DNA would even be a technology,” Sheriff David Rhodes said. “They wouldn’t even know what to call it. It didn’t exist. But somehow, some way, they did enough investigation to preserve, to document, to memorialize — all the things that needed to occur so that some day we could get to this point.”

Gallegos was 4 years old when she was abducted from her grandmother’s front yard in Alamogordo, New Mexico on July 21, 1960.

The Alamogordo Police Department and the FBI searched for Gallegos but were unable to find her or the people who took her.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Alamogordo police initially thought that remains found in the Yavapai Desert were those of Gallegos, science was not advanced enough at the time to make the identification.

Gallegos was ruled out as Little Miss Nobody at the time due to the age of the remains, the clothing she was found in, and a mismatched footprint, the sheriff’s office said.

The Little Miss Nobody Case went cold until 2015. The remains of the little girl found in the desert, which were interred in Prescott, Arizona, were exhumed in the hope that a DNA match might be made.

Living relatives of Gallegos also provided their DNA to investigators after scientists with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children determined that the age of the remains was closer to the age of Gallegos than originally thought.

Despite numerous attempts over the next few years, technology was not able to link the Gallegos to the remains of Little Miss Nobody.

Finally, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office connected with Othram, a specialized lab that works on identifying remains for law enforcement through genome sequencing, in 2021.

People from all over the country helped raise money to fund the analysis of the DNA.

In February 2022, Othram confirmed the remains of the child found in the desert were those of Gallegos.

“I salute the detectives and the volunteers with the cold case unit who took this case to heart in 2015 and did not let go until the unfortunate moniker of Little Miss Nobody could be removed from the headstone that sits in a cemetery here in Prescott” said Sheriff David Rhodes of Yavapai County.

Ray Chavez, Gallegos’ nephew, spoke at the press conference on Tuesday, thanking investigators and the community for coming together to identify his aunt’s remains.

“We were known as that family who had a little girl kidnapped,” Chavez said. “Thank you for what you have done for us. Thank you for keeping my aunt safe and never forgetting her. It’s amazing the work that you did for our family to be at peace.”

What happened to Gallegos in the 10 days between her abduction and when her remains were found is still unknown.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who was either an eyewitness to the abduction or has knowledge of what happened on that day in 1960 to come forward.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when paper tries to assign her the story

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
NORFOLK, VA
FOXBusiness

Gas prices continue current trend

The price of gasoline continued to move lower after setting a record high a week ago. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. slipped Saturday to $4.262 according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price Friday was $4.274. The previous record high was $4.33, set...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
Yavapai County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
County
Yavapai County, AZ
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
Reuters

U.S. envoy to U.N. decries Ukraine's Russia deportation claims

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Accounts that thousands of residents of Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol have been forcibly deported to Russia are "disturbing" and "unconscionable" if true, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Sunday. Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Thomas-Greenfield said the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol city council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fbi
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy