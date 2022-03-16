‘Little Miss Nobody’ no longer: Missing girl identified after more than 60 years

After more than 60 years, a missing girl who was known as ‘Little Miss Nobody’ was finally identified.

On Tuesday, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to announce that the previously unknown girl, whose remains were found in an Arizona desert in 1960, had been identified as Sharon Lee Gallegos thanks to DNA technology.

“In 1960, people had no idea that DNA would even be a technology,” Sheriff David Rhodes said. “They wouldn’t even know what to call it. It didn’t exist. But somehow, some way, they did enough investigation to preserve, to document, to memorialize — all the things that needed to occur so that some day we could get to this point.”

Gallegos was 4 years old when she was abducted from her grandmother’s front yard in Alamogordo, New Mexico on July 21, 1960.

The Alamogordo Police Department and the FBI searched for Gallegos but were unable to find her or the people who took her.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Alamogordo police initially thought that remains found in the Yavapai Desert were those of Gallegos, science was not advanced enough at the time to make the identification.

Gallegos was ruled out as Little Miss Nobody at the time due to the age of the remains, the clothing she was found in, and a mismatched footprint, the sheriff’s office said.

The Little Miss Nobody Case went cold until 2015. The remains of the little girl found in the desert, which were interred in Prescott, Arizona, were exhumed in the hope that a DNA match might be made.

Living relatives of Gallegos also provided their DNA to investigators after scientists with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children determined that the age of the remains was closer to the age of Gallegos than originally thought.

Despite numerous attempts over the next few years, technology was not able to link the Gallegos to the remains of Little Miss Nobody.

Finally, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office connected with Othram, a specialized lab that works on identifying remains for law enforcement through genome sequencing, in 2021.

People from all over the country helped raise money to fund the analysis of the DNA.

In February 2022, Othram confirmed the remains of the child found in the desert were those of Gallegos.

“I salute the detectives and the volunteers with the cold case unit who took this case to heart in 2015 and did not let go until the unfortunate moniker of Little Miss Nobody could be removed from the headstone that sits in a cemetery here in Prescott” said Sheriff David Rhodes of Yavapai County.

Ray Chavez, Gallegos’ nephew, spoke at the press conference on Tuesday, thanking investigators and the community for coming together to identify his aunt’s remains.

“We were known as that family who had a little girl kidnapped,” Chavez said. “Thank you for what you have done for us. Thank you for keeping my aunt safe and never forgetting her. It’s amazing the work that you did for our family to be at peace.”

What happened to Gallegos in the 10 days between her abduction and when her remains were found is still unknown.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who was either an eyewitness to the abduction or has knowledge of what happened on that day in 1960 to come forward.