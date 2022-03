Microsoft's DirectStorage application programming interface (API) promises to improve the efficiency of GPU-to-SSD data transfers for games in a Windows environment, but Nvidia and its partners have found a way to make GPUs seamlessly work with SSDs without a proprietary API. The method, called Big Accelerator Memory (BaM), promises to be useful for various compute tasks, but it will be particularly useful for emerging workloads that use large datasets. Essentially, as GPUs get closer to CPUs in terms of programmability, they also need direct access to large storage devices.

