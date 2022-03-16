ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ex-US leader Trump suggests Pence would not be running mate in 2024

By MANDEL NGAN
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
US President Donald Trump (right) say he and his vice president Mike Pence are unlikely to reconcile /AFP/File

Former US president Donald Trump said in an interview published Wednesday he would not choose Mike Pence as his running mate if he makes a fresh bid for the White House in 2024.

Trump has repeatedly stated falsely that his vice president for four years could legally have overturned the 2020 presidential election results during Congress' certification of his defeat to Joe Biden.

"I don't think the people would accept it," Trump told the Washington Examiner of the idea of another Trump-Pence ticket.

"Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end. We had a very good relationship. I haven't spoken to him in a long time."

Trump and his allies maintain that the electoral college votes in states he lost narrowly to Biden should have been rejected because of widespread fraud -- but have never produced evidence of any significant irregularities.

"Mike thought he was going to be a human conveyor belt, that no matter how fraudulent the votes, you have to send them up to the Old Crow," Trump said, using his favorite sobriquet for then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"I was disappointed in Mike."

Trump's relentless pressure on his deputy to reject states' results inspired a mob of his supporters to chant "Hang Mike Pence" as they stormed the Capitol in Washington to halt the transfer of power on January 6 last year.

The ex-president, who was hit with his second impeachment over the campaign, suggested that after the 2020 election outcome, the divide between him and Pence was too wide to bridge.

But he added that "I still like Mike," describing the former Indiana senator as "a really fine person."

Comments / 0

The Week

Trump says 'the people' wouldn't 'accept' Pence as his 2024 VP

Former President Donald Trump is acknowledging that his not-yet-launched 2024 presidential bid would not include his former vice president. Trump told the Washington Examiner his hypothetical run for re-election would most likely not select former Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate. "I don't think the people would accept it," Trump said, alluding to his supporters' anger with Pence for failing to support Trump's false claim he actually won the 2020 race. Trump wanted Pence to somehow overturn the election's results during the congressional certification of the Electoral College votes, notes the Examiner, but Pence explained he didn't have constitutional authority for such a move.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

AFP

