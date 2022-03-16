AMC buying stake in Hycroft, along with Eric Sprott

Click here to read the full article. From crypto payments, retail popcorn sales and NFTs, AMC Entertainment’s diversification push now includes acquiring a stake in a publicly traded mining company, spinning its own version of box office gold.
The nation’s largest movie chain is buying 22% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, making the move alongside Eric Sprott, leading gold and silver investor. They are putting up a combined $56 million in cash, or $27.9 million each, in exchange for 23.4 million units of the company, with each unit consisting of one common share of Hycroft and one common share purchase warrant.
Aron...
Comments / 0