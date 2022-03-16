ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

AMC buying stake in Hycroft, along with Eric Sprott

Elko Daily Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomberg News' Bailey Lipschultz and Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone discuss...

elkodaily.com

Deadline

Cinema Chain AMC Entertainment Buys Stake In Mining Company; Not An “Obvious” Investment, CEO Admits

Click here to read the full article. From crypto payments, retail popcorn sales and NFTs, AMC Entertainment’s diversification push now includes acquiring a stake in a publicly traded mining company, spinning its own version of box office gold. The nation’s largest movie chain is buying 22% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, making the move alongside Eric Sprott, leading gold and silver investor. They are putting up a combined $56 million in cash, or $27.9 million each, in exchange for 23.4 million units of the company, with each unit consisting of one common share of Hycroft and one common share purchase warrant. Aron...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

HYMC Stock Forecast: Is Hycroft Mining a Good Gold Stock to Buy?

While stock markets globally have plummeted after Russia invaded Ukraine, commodities, ranging from energy, base metals, precious metals, and agricultural goods have spiked. Penny gold mining company Hycroft Mining (HYMC) more than tripled on March 8. What’s happening with HYMC stock and does its forecast warrant a buy?. Article...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Hycroft Mining Shares Are Soaring

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. Hycroft Mining Holding Corp HYMC is surging on abnormally-high volume Tuesday amid strength in gold prices, which has lifted gold and mining companies.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why the Heck Is AMC Entertainment Buying a Gold and Silver Mine?

AMC will take a 22% stake in defunct gold and silver miner Hycroft in exchange for $28 million. The miner shut down mining operations last November and laid off half its staff. Hycroft has yet to perform the necessary studies needed to launch the next stage of its operations. You’re...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Tony Zhang Identifies Unusual Trading Activity In Hycroft Mining Holding On AMC News

Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC Wednesday plummeted almost 10% to close trading at $1.37. On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said the average daily volume for this stock remained below 100 contracts before March 8. “But over the past few days, we started to see 5,000, 10,000 and even over 30,000 contracts traded of the March $2.50 call options,” he mentioned.
STOCKS
Elko Daily Free Press

NGM will be high-quality operation for decades, Barrick report says

Barrick Gold Corp.'s 2021 annual report published March 18 highlights investments in its future at sites around the world, including in Nevada, where Barrick is the 61.5% owner and operator of Nevada Gold Mines. Newmont is the 38.5% owner. “The world’s largest gold mining complex, Nevada Gold Mines, stands out...
NEVADA STATE
nevadastate.news

AMC Theaters buys stake in small – and unprofitable – Nevada gold mine

WINNEMUCCA — In an unusual move cinema giant AMC Theaters has agreed to buy a major stake in a small Nevada gold and silver mining company. The movie theater chain announced Tuesday that it would purchase 22% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corp., which operates the 71,000-acre Hycroft mine in northern Nevada, for $56 million.
WINNEMUCCA, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Calibre begins sustainability strategy plan

VANCOUVER – Calibre Mining Corp., which operates the Pan Mine in Nevada, has launched its five-year plan for sustainability. The Five-Year Sustainability Strategy is built on three key strategic pillars, which set the foundation for the company’s goals and expectations. These are:. • Responsible practices: Ensuring a culture...
BUSINESS
Elko Daily Free Press

ESG Moves Mainstream for Mining

Mining companies talk about “doing the right thing,” and these days, they have to work hard to prove it. Stakeholders—including investors, community members, nongovernmental organizations and others—want assurance that mining companies are responsible stewards of not just minerals but also the environment and people. “The value...
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Commentary: Economics 101 -- As goes the price of fuel, so goes the price of food

Anyone driving a vehicle has noticed an extreme increase in fuel prices across the country in the last year, let alone in the last few weeks. As of March 12, 2022, gas averaged $4.33 per gallon and diesel averaged $5.14 per gallon. To put those numbers in perspective, the average price a week ago was $3.92 per gallon for gas and $4.41 per gallon for diesel. One year ago, gas was $2.84 per gallon and diesel was $3.06 per gallon. Those in California are paying an average of $5.73 for gas and $6.29 for diesel.
TRAFFIC

