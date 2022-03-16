AMC buying stake in Hycroft, along with Eric Sprott

Anyone driving a vehicle has noticed an extreme increase in fuel prices across the country in the last year, let alone in the last few weeks. As of March 12, 2022, gas averaged $4.33 per gallon and diesel averaged $5.14 per gallon. To put those numbers in perspective, the average price a week ago was $3.92 per gallon for gas and $4.41 per gallon for diesel. One year ago, gas was $2.84 per gallon and diesel was $3.06 per gallon. Those in California are paying an average of $5.73 for gas and $6.29 for diesel.

