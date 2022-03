If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Festival season is back in full force. After cancellations over the past two years, large-scale music fests including Coachella, Primavera Sound and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival are returning as mask mandates ease and coronavirus vaccination rates rise.More from The Hollywood ReporterTraci Braxton, 'Braxton Family Values' Star and Sister of Singer Toni Braxton, Dies at 50Diverse Representation and #ChangeMusic Launch...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO